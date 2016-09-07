Leeds United's Stuart Dallas looking to avenge last season's 4-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas will be looking for revenge against West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town when the two sides meet this Saturday.

The Northern Irish international was on the scoresheet when the clubs met back in March but was unable to prevent his side from experiencing defeat at Elland Road.

Dallas opened the scoring mid-way through the first-half before goals from Mark Hudson, Harry Bunn, Karim Matmour and Nahki Wells inflicted a humiliating 4-1 defeat.

And the midfielder is determined to right the wrongs of the 'unacceptable' defeat this weekend.

Speaking on international duty with Northern Ireland earlier this week, the 25-year-old said: “They came to our place last year and turned us over 4-1 and that day it was unacceptable. We will be looking to put it right.

“Obviously we want to go out and get revenge but we've just got to play our own game. If we play our own game there is no doubt we'll do well.”

For more on Stuart Dallas previewing the West Yorkshire Derby, Huddersfield Town's start to the season and his own match fitness going into the game watch the video above.