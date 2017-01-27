Get Your Bloody Hands Off Our HRI - Nick Shaw poem

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis is hungry for another taste of the FA Cup this weekend after featuring in Huddersfield Town’s 4-0 third-round win at home to Port Vale.

That was the left-back's sixth appearance since signing from Charlton Athletic in a £500,000 deal in August and he’d be more than happy to make it seven up at Rochdale in round four.

However, the 21-year-old is competing with Chris Lowe for a first-team berth at Spotland tomorrow afternoon.

“It’s been hard to get in because Chris is playing well and he’s consistent,” said Holmes-Dennis. “But I knew the situation when I came here.

“Of course like every player, I want to be involved, and I hope to play at Rochdale.

“It’s down to me to work hard in training and when I do get a chance to play, show I can do the job.

“I am happy with my performances so far, and I feel I am learning and progressing here.”

Londoner Holmes-Dennis made three FA Cup appearances for Oxford United during a loan stint in 2014/15.

And his memories of the competition go right back to his childhood.

“I went to the 2008 final, when Portsmouth beat Cardiff City at Wembley, with my grandparents,” he explained. “Like most kids, I loved the FA Cup growing up.

“And I really liked it when there was an upset, although I hope we don’t get put out at Rochdale!

“People might call that an upset because we are in the Championship and Rochdale in League One.

“But we know they will be tough opponents and well up for it.

“We have to make sure we match that desire and go there with our attitude spot-on.

“We will treat it exactly like a league game and we’re all looking forward to going there.”