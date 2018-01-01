Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jaded Huddersfield Town were beaten comfortably by 2015/16 Premier League champions Leicester City today.

Riyad Mahrez netted the opener for the Foxes in the second period, before setting up fellow Algerian Islam Slimani for the game's second.

Marc Albrighton rounded off the scoring on what was a New Year's Day to forget for the Terriers.

Here are your quick-fire talking points from the clash.

Key moment

Graham Scott waving away appeals for a free kick when Danny Williams went down under pressure from last-man Harry Maguire.

Moan of the match

Town once again fail to build on a strong first-half showing and are beaten comfortably away from home.

Talking point

Another goalless draw in the first half turns into a 3-0 loss for the Terriers. Is fatigue starting to set in to the Town squad?

Man of the match

Christopher Schindler: Made some crucial tackles for the Terriers to keep the score respectable.

Referee watch

Graham Scott (Oxfordshire): Got most decisions right, although he could have given a free kick on Danny Williams in the first period. If he had, Harry Maguire would have been lucky to stay on the pitch.

Atmosphere

A subdued atmosphere at the King Power Stadium, despite the home side taking the victory.

Verdict

Not a great display from Town, with the game there for the taking after the goalless first period..

Line ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Schindler, Zanka, Lowe (Malone, 75’), Smith (Depoitre, 81’); Williams, Mooy; Van La Parra, Lolley (Quaner, 58’), Ince; Mounie

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Hogg, Cranie, Hadergjonaj

Booked: Malone

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Amartey, Morgan (Dragovic, 27’), Maguire, Fuchs; Ndidi, James (Silva, 86’); Mahrez (Gray, 76’), Okazaki, Albrighton; Slimani

Subs Not Used: Hamer, Iborra, Iheanacho, Ulloa

Half time: Leicester City 0 Huddersfield Town 0

Attendance: 31,748