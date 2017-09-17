Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare was relieved to leave the John Smith's Stadium without a defeat and admitted Elias Kachunga's disallowed second-half header should have stood.

Dominating for the majority of the game, Laurent Depoitre opened the scoring on his Premier League debut in the first minute of the second-half.

Minutes later Jamie Vardy fired the Foxes level four minutes later from the penalty spot after Chris Lowe brought down Andy King.

Yet David Wagner's side will feel mightily aggrieved Elias Kachunga's second-half header was wrongly ruled out for offside – something Shakespeare agrees with.

"We have had it go against us and probably this went for us," admitted the Leicester City boss after the game.

"If you had offered me a point at half-time I'd have snapped your hand off.

"First-half performance we were second best and you have to give credit to the home team, the way that they applied themselves.

"We had quite a few players off the pace but ultimately, at the end of the game when you assess it as a manager, we've played a lot better than that this season and got nothing.

"So to get a point, I have to be relieved and pleased really. You have to pay a lot of credit to Huddersfield Town.

"You could see, in terms of the momentum, what they were about and they will be disappointed they didn't get three points."