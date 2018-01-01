Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon for their opening match of the new year.

As David Wagner's side bid farewell to the last 12 months, the German head coach will be hoping some of last year's success can be replicated in 2018.

And the foundations are already encouraging with the Terriers currently 11th in the Premier League, having claimed 24 points from 21 games.

In comparison, the Foxes had a tumultuous 2017 – sacking Claudio Ranieri only nine months after winning the 2015/16 title.

And the Italian's assistant, Craig Shakespeare, lasted just four months before current man Claude Puel took the reins.

But is there now a sense of stability with the Foxes' on the Frenchman's appointment? Or is there still uncertain times?

The Examiner caught up with Gary Silke, Editor of The Fox fanzine, to get his thoughts on today's game as well as his take on Huddersfield Town's season so far...

So what do you make of Leicester's season so far?

It's been up and down, or to be more accurate, down and up. It soon became clear the full-time appointment of Craig Shakespeare had been a mistake. The old adage about good coaches not making good managers seemed to be proved as City descended into the relegation zone.

Claude Puel turned things round almost immediately, introducing a style based more on possession, while not abandoning the team's strong counter-attacking game.

However, things have stalled a little in the last couple of weeks, as a punishing schedule has brought injuries and suspensions.

What's changed, if anything, since the two sides last met back in September?

That was a poor Leicester performance at the John Smith's and we were lucky to get a point. We'll be better than that.

Who is the player Huddersfield Town have to look-out for at the weekend?

If Riyad Mahrez is on his game, which he is more often recently, he can be unstoppable. Probably the most talented player ever to wear a Leicester shirt, but very frustrating on his off-days.

What do you make of Huddersfield Town's inaugural Premier League season so far?

I'm really pleased to see Town fighting their corner at this level. I was really struck with the pleasure and pride your fans had in being in the Premier League when I went to the game earlier in the season.

It is a refreshing change from the usual mix of mega-clubs and those hanging on for dear life. Obviously you know the job isn't done yet, but it is looking good for a second season in the top flight.

Which Town player would you like most like in the Foxes side, and why?

I was very impressed with the goal Laurent Depoitre scored against Leicester. And Aaron Mooy has also caught the eye, he seems to be the key to how Huddersfield perform. He's coped well with the step up from the Championship.

Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town: League Head-To-Head Record HTAFC (27 Wins), Draws (9), Leicester (21 Wins)

Any stand-out memories from previous meetings between the two sides?

The promotion party at the end of the 2013-14 season was a great day out. There was also the 3-2 game in our only third tier season - 2008-09 - when Lloyd Dyer scored a last minute winner.

My first trip to the new stadium was in 1995-96; we lost 3-1, Darren Bullock scored two for Town, and my car broke down on the way back down the M1. One to forget.

Score predictions?

2-1 to City.

Where do you think Leicester will finish this season? And Town?

I think we'll stay in the top half - 10th. Town - perhaps a couple of places lower than they are now. 13th.