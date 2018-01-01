Huddersfield Town round-off an hectic Christmas and New Year schedule with an away trip to Leicester City this afternoon.

The first game of 2018 comes on the back of four games unbeaten in the Premier League for David Wagner's men.

And the German boss will be hoping the new year begins as the last one finished against a Foxes outfit who have gone five games without a win.

Ahead of the encounter, Florent Hadergjonaj is a doubt with skipper Tommy Smith set to deputise with no further injury concerns for the Terriers.

Meanwhile, Leicester will assess the fitness of former Town loanee Ben Chilwell, who missed the defeat at Liverpool because of illness.

Bringing you all the coverage from the Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium is Blake Welton with expert analysis from Rory Benson.