Huddersfield Town round-off an hectic Christmas and New Year schedule with an away trip to Leicester City this afternoon.
The first game of 2018 comes on the back of four games unbeaten in the Premier League for David Wagner's men.
And the German boss will be hoping the new year begins as the last one finished against a Foxes outfit who have gone five games without a win.
Ahead of the encounter, Florent Hadergjonaj is a doubt with skipper Tommy Smith set to deputise with no further injury concerns for the Terriers.
Meanwhile, Leicester will assess the fitness of former Town loanee Ben Chilwell, who missed the defeat at Liverpool because of illness.
Bringing you all the coverage from the Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium is Blake Welton with expert analysis from Rory Benson.
Press Box View...
Squad Rotation...
After the scoreless draw against Burnley on Saturday, Town boss David Wagner admitted his side looked jaded and acknowledged changes would be made to today’s side...less than 10 minutes to go until we find out who’s in and who’s out...
Fan Views...
Early Game...
It is now 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Arena - forward Glenn Murray getting the Seagulls’ second of the afternoon.
Teams Arrive...
Just under 30 minutes until the team news for today’s game and the Huddersfield Town matchday squad have just arrived - still appears to be no sign of Kasey Palmer though...
http://www.examiner.co.uk/sport/football/news/joe-lolley-hungry-more-game-14097855
Joe Lolley...
Is the forward one of the men who may come in this afternoon after his recent Huddersfield Town cameos..?
Team Selector...
With the tight turnaround between games, there was no chance of doing an online gadget to select you preferred side today - but what do you think?
Paul Parker Predictions...
Probably the strangest thing I’ve seen on social media today, former Manchester United and West Ham player Paul Parker has taken to randomly predicting a Town defeat in a Twitter video from his kitchen...
POLL: Who Will Win?
Early Game...
One early kick-off today and it’s currently 1-1 between Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth at the Amex Arena.
Steve Cook has just headed in from corner after Anthony Knockaert’s fifth minute opener...
Away Kit...
Love this shirt and pleased it’s getting a showing today...
New Year's Resolutions...
Obviously the club’s resolution is to stay in the Premier League but have YOU got any goals and targets for this year?
Maybe to go to more away games? Get the autograph of a specific player or join a supporters club?
Let’s us know your Town-related New Year’s Resolutions via our twitter @ExaminerHTAFC.
Away Day Guide...
If you are one of the hardy souls who are making the trip down to the King Power - check out our Away Day guide for the best parking, pints, pies and more! See you soon!
Sore Heads...?
Fair play to anyone making the trip down to Leicester this afternoon - I am set-up in the Press Room and looking at the seating plan there seems to be a lot of fellow journos who appear to be giving this one a miss today!
Good Afternoon
And welcome to today’s LIVE Blog as Huddersfield Town travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City in their first game of 2018!
I’m Blake Welton and I will be your host for the game with Rory Benson providing expert analysis so you won’t miss a thing!