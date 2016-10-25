Login Register
Why Len Quested was so popular at both Huddersfield Town and Fulham FC

The wing half served both clubs with distinction in a decade and a half after the Second World War

Huddersfield Town's 1952 Squad Photo with Len Quested pictured (Back Row, Second from Far Right).
To any connoisseur of football history, on the list of players to have represented both Huddersfield Town and Saturday’s opponents Fulham, the name Len Quested leaps out.

The durable ball-winning midfielder was regarded as both feared and fearless with many querying why Quested, who died in Australia aged 87 in 2012, never won full England honours.

The nearest he came was a call-up for England B against Holland in 1950 (they won 1-0 at St James’ Park, Newcastle) and selection alongside Town colleague Bill McGarry for an FA tour of South Africa in 1956.

The wing half was a hero to fans of Fulham then Huddersfield Town in the decade and a half after the Second World War.

Folkestone-born, he signed for the West London club as a teenage amateur in the early 1940s, then served in the Royal Navy throughout the rest of the conflict.

He was stationed in Australia and played football alongside future Manchester United star John Aston Snr for Golden Hind, a team for servicemen in New South Wales before rejoining Fulham on demobilization.

Fulham FC 1949 Team with Len Quested pictured second from left.
In November 1951 and after more than 180 appearances, he was transferred to Town in exchange for centre-forward Jeff Taylor.

Both teams were relegated from the top flight that season but in 1952-53 Quested helped Andy Beattie’s Town seal an instant return as Second Division runners-up to Sheffield United.

In the process, he became part of the most settled ‘back six’ in the history of the game.

Manager Andy Beattie fielded goalkeeper Jack Wheeler, full-backs Ron Staniforth and Laurie Kelly, and the half-back trio of Bill McGarry, Don McEvoy and Quested in all 42 League games.

The following season, Quested and Co finished third in the race for the league championship behind Wolves and West Bromwich Albion.

Town were relegated in 1956, but under new captain Quested, the team developed under Bill Shankly, with youngsters like Denis Law and Ray Wilson emerging.

However, having married an Australian, Elsie, he emigrated to her country in 1957, having played 236 times for Town.

On arriving in Australia he was signed by Auburn in the New South Wales state league and in 1961 he signed for Hakoah, where he played for a season.

In 1964, Quested coached Cumberland United in the NSW state league but a year later, he made a return to playing for Awaba in Newcastle.

Why passing will be at the heart of Huddersfield Town's game at Fulham

Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0, 22.10.16: Town's Aaron Mooy in action.

David Wagner's third-placed Town travel to Craven Cottage to face a side who hasn't won at home since the opening weekend

Connect4: Links between Fulham FC and Huddersfield Town ahead of Championship clash

Club Connections between Fulham FC and Huddersfield Town ahead of the Championship clash.

Ahead of this weekend's encounter, the Examiner looks at some of the connections between the two clubs over the years

