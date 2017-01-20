Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy says Huddersfield Town are picking the positives from their disappointing trip to Sheffield Wednesday as they aim to pick up three points against Ipswich Town - with or without their star Australian midfielder.

A back problem means the on-loan Manchester City man is a doubt for David Wagner’s promotion-chasing side, who suffered a first defeat in eight Championship games as they went down 2-0 at Hillsborough.

But they’re seeking a sixth win in nine against Ipswich, who beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 last Saturday only to be left reeling by their 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay defeat at non-league Lincoln City on Tuesday.

“We have proven we’re a good team, but it wasn’t our day at Sheffield,” said on-loan Manchester City midfielder Mooy, who suffered his back injury during training.

“In the first half we did really well, kept the ball, created some chances and frustrated them and their fans.

“As has been discussed, some key decisions went against us in the second half and they got on top and got the win.”

While on-loan Chelsea forward Kasey Palmer is ruled out by a hamstring injury - Town head coach Wagner hopes he will return to training next week - his fellow ‘number 10’ Jack Payne starts a three-game suspension against Ipswich after his sending off at Hillsborough.

And Australian international Mooy added: “Obviously that red card changed the game.

“Up to that point we were well in it and still felt we had a good chance to get something.

“But the referee makes the calls and you get on with it.

“It wasn’t our day, but we know why and we know what we’re capable of.

“This is a chance to get back on track.”

Wagner has had both midfielder Jonathan Hogg (thigh) and wideman Rajiv van La Parra ((knee) back in training this week and says they will be considered for duty.

Hogg has missed four matches including the 4-0 FA Cup third-round win at home to Port Vale while van La Parra has been out for three.

Palmer was absent from the Sheffield Wednesday trip.