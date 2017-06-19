Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Ramsden reckons the ‘Terrier Spirit’ will help Huddersfield Town sustain a challenge in the Premier League.

The club’s popular matchday announcer from Lightcliffe is a lifelong fan and celebrated long and hard after Town won promotion at Wembley.

He is phlegmatic, however, about the top-flight fixture list, despite hoping Town can make the very most of their opening half-dozen fixtures.

“I hope we can get a few points on the board by sometime at the end of February, because the run-in is what Premier League football is all about,” said Ramsden, 47, whose family connection to the club goes back almost a century.

“Some people were grumbling about it being Crystal Palace away first match, but you’ve got to play all 38 games, 19 at home and 19 away, and it doesn’t matter in that sense who they are.

“The fixture list gives us a decent start – that’s what I’m thinking about.

“Palace followed by Newcastle and Southampton at home, then the first three fixtures in September.

“Up until we play Spurs you think we might have a chance of gleaning some points because the new motto for us is ‘No Limits’ and let’s utilise that Terrier Spirit.

“I think some fans have mixed feelings about us being called the Terriers, because it’s a 1960s/70s sort of thing, but I think the Terrier Spirit, and the idea of this little dog nipping at the backsides of the bigger dogs has really established the idea of the Terriers again.”

Head coach David Wagner certainly likes the ‘Terrier identity’ and Ramsden believes the whole concept comes from the man at the top, chairman Dean Hoyle.

“People with only a marginal interest in football are talking about Town, and the atmosphere around the place – not only in the stadium – is fantastic,” he explained.

“Even my wife bought a season-ticket three months ago for the Championship, not necessarily thinking we might go into the Premier League, simply because she has enjoyed the atmosphere so much on matchdays.

“I will be interested to see how many of the new season-cards get snapped up on Monday.

“I think I’m right in saying that the cheapest season-ticket they have at Tottenham is £695, whereas our most expensive is £299.

“That’s down to our great owner. What a man Dean Hoyle is!

“We were ‘messing around’ in the lower half of the Championship, keeping our heads above water, when Dean took a gamble (on David Wagner), made a step change and the risk paid off.

“I don’t think anyone can quite find the words to sum it all up, but that gamble has paid off massively and magnificently.

“You could see what it meant to Dean down at Wembley, and it didn’t just mean that to him, it meant that to all Town fans.

“People in the stadium were just jumping for joy, hugging strangers. It was magnificent and long may it continue.”