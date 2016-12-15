Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What a difference a week can make in football – and certainly for Huddersfield Town.

Two wins, six points and we are back up in the play-off places in the Championship.

It’s fine margins at the top of that Sky Bet division, of course, and things can change quickly either way, particularly with the way Town play under David Wagner.

Both wins against Bristol City and Burton Albion have been by a single goal and that’s been the pattern, because every Town win this season has come by that narrowest of margins.

So let’s get right behind Town over the Christmas and New Year period – I’m sure the John Smith’s Stadium will be rocking over the next few weeks.

A good Christmas and New Year spell can make such a difference for the second half of the season – so everyone should approach it in a positive frame of mind and on the front foot, rather than the back foot.

I am going to the Norwich v Town match, doing some work for Sky Sports as part of their ‘10 in 10’ feature, which has been a fantastic advertisement for the quality of league football.

Fingers crossed it’s another Town victory although, to be fair, Norwich do seem to have returned to a little bit of better form.

So, too, have Town, and three wins in the space of a week would be the perfect way to go into Christmas.