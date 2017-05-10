Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If the Town supporters who haven't seen Lincoln City this season turn up at the McAlpine on Wednesday expecting a classic, then forget it!

Without a doubt, the Imps are the worst football side in Division III.

Their apology for the beautiful game relies on high balls, brute force and more than a little off the ball activity but, sadly and conversely, write them off at your peril.

At Sincil Bank, three of the four fresh faces in the Town side, after the disappointments of the last fortnight, were instrumental in firing us out of the blocks and into the lead before all the crowd were seated.

A long throw from Sodje brought a corner that Edwards speared into the danger area and Onuora flicked the ball into the net off his eyebrows for his first Town goal in 10 years.

Rachubka made a fine save at Richardson's feet, Booth was prominent at both ends of the pitch and Holdsworth - on top form - was scurrying everywhere to cover.

The single-goal half-time lead brought memories of the same score in the League visit.

On that occasion, Town capitulated in the second half and the deja vu feeling wasn't helped when Fletcher equalised soon after the break.

But there was more passion in Town's play on Saturday than last October and the Imps' storm was not only weathered but beaten.

Booth, yet again, rose to a cross and headed goalwards, Marriott made a fine save but Mirfin somehow squeezed the rebound into the net from a tight angle.

The kitchen sink came on as part of three Imps' substitutions but the magnificent Town defence blocked the overflow pipes and Jacko's side took a step towards South Wales.

At half time in the semi final the message from the fans is simple.

Let us please, please, just for once, deliver the goods on a big McAlpine night.