Rory Benson and Blake Welton wrap up the international break and preview Huddersfield Town's Premier League clash against Bournemouth at the weekend.

The pair bring all the team news ahead of the clash, including updates on the returning Kasey Palmer, the well-travelled Aaron Mooy and the longer-term injured duo Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic.

Also discussed is the match itself, as well as the similarities and differences between the Premier League's biggest underdogs.

The next episode will be released on Monday, where the match will be dissected and analysed by football writers Rory Benson and Blake Welton.