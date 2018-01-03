Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rory Benson is joined by Mel Booth as the pair reflect on Town's positive festive period, consisting of a win over Watford, three draws - with Southampton, Stoke City and Burnley - and the 3-0 loss to Leicester City.

They go on to discuss Town's aims for the January transfer window, and talk about Kasey Palmer's recall to Chelsea and AS Monaco defender Terence Kongolo becoming a Terrier.

The next episode will be released later this week, with Benson once again being joined by Mel Booth to discuss the January transfer window in more depth.

But for now, enjoy this week's episode...