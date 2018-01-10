The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rory Benson is joined by Mel Booth to analyse Huddersfield Town's FA Cup third round victory over Bolton Wanderers at the weekend, and assess the rumours linking Town to an £11m deal for Norwich City midfielder Alex pritchard.

Also discussed is the future of Dean Whitehead as well as the upcoming Premier League clash with West Ham United.

The next episode will be released after the West Ham match next week, with Benson once again being joined by Booth to discuss the January transfer window, reflect on the Hammers result and look ahead to Stoke City the following Satuday.

