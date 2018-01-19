The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rory Benson is joined by Mel Booth and Blake Welton to dissect last week's poor Huddersfield Town performance against West Ham United, before looking ahead to the Stoke City match this weekend.

The trio also discuss the January transfer window, with David Wagner declaring himself out of the market after bringing in Terrence Kongolo and Alex Pritchard.

Be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter , subscribe via iTunes or Audioboom so you never miss an episode, and send us feedback and questions to our email address, Podcast@Examiner.com

If you enjoy the podcast, please let us know on iTunes in the comments or with a rating.

The next episode will focus on the Stoke match, before previewing Town's FA Cup fourth-round clash with Birmingham City next weekend.

For now, enjoy this week's episode...