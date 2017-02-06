Video will play in

Michael Hefele's late goal against West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United is a moment that will live long in the memory of every Huddersfield Town fan.

The already popular German defender cemented his place in Town folklore as he prodded home a deflected Aaron Mooy shot past visiting keeper Rob Green.

Cue pandemonium among the majority of the 22,400 John Smith's Stadium crowd and an ensuing touchline melee between both sets of players and staff.

And if you can't get enough of that memorable moment the video above beautifully brings to life the German defender's goal courtesy of Paul Ogden's commentary for West Yorkshire Sport on BBC Radio Leeds.

The BBC Yorkshire sports reporter covers every Huddersfield Town match for West Yorkshire Sport on BBC Radio Leeds’. Enjoy Huddersfield Town fans, enjoy!