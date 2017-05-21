The video will start in 8 Cancel

It is a moment that will live long in the memory as Danny Ward's penalty shoot-out save from Fernando Forestieri booked Huddersfield Town's place in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final.

After 120-minutes of adrenaline filled end-to-end football, nothing separated David Wagner's side from their Sheffield Wednesday counterparts in the second-leg of their semi-final encounter at Hillsborough.

And so, with the score tied at 1-1 on aggregate it was over to the drama of a penalty-shoot out with Owls' forward Forestieri needing to score to take the encounter into sudden death with Town leading 4-3 on spot-kicks.

Up the Italian stepped, only to see his attempt saved from Town's Welsh goalkeeper Ward to send the 2,000 strong away support and the rest of Huddersfield watching back at home into delirium.

And if you can't get enough of that memorable moment the video above beautifully brings to life the epic moment through Paul Ogden's commentary for West Yorkshire Sport on BBC Radio Leeds .

The BBC Yorkshire sports reporter covers every Huddersfield Town match for West Yorkshire Sport on BBC Radio Leeds. Enjoy Huddersfield Town fans, enjoy!