It has only been a week since Huddersfield Town booked their place in the Premier League for the first time in their history.

A crowd of 39,000 Town supporters will never forget the moment Christopher Schindler stepped forward to slot home the winning penalty in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final shoot-out against Reading FC.

After 120-minutes of nerve-jangling action on the hallow turf of Wembley, nothing separated David Wagner's side from their Berkshire counterparts.

And so, over to the drama of a penalty-shoot out with Michael Hefele missing Town's second spot-kick before Liam Moore blazed over the bar for the Royals and Jordan Obita's effort was expertly saved by keeper Danny Ward.

That left Schindler to convert the decisive penalty to send Town supporters into raptures as the Yorkshire club joined England's elite for the first time since 1972.

And if you can't get enough of that memorable moment the video above beautifully brings to life the epic moment through Paul Ogden's commentary for West Yorkshire Sport on BBC Radio Leeds .

The BBC Yorkshire sports reporter covers every Huddersfield Town match for West Yorkshire Sport on BBC Radio Leeds. Enjoy Huddersfield Town fans, enjoy!