England secured a spot in next year's World Cup on Thursday with a scrappy 1-0 win over Slovenia.

But the Three Lions' players have one more qualifier to navigate before switching their focus back to their respective domestic sides.

Gareth Southgate's men take on Lithuania in Vilnius this afternoon in what should be the victory lap for the England side.

England have amassed 23 points in their nine previous qualifiers, with Lithuania gathering six.

The Three Lions will be expected to win in the capital, but with Thursday's mediocre performance in recent memory, England fans may not be expecting an emphatic Three Lions win.

