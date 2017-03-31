Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two live action wrestling matches will be held at Huddersfield Town's fanzone at PPG Canalside ahead of the main attraction against Burton Albion at the John Smith's Stadium.

Before Town's crucial SkyBet Championship clash against the Brewers, the professional wrestlers will be at the nearby sports complex to entertain all the family with a number of other activities also planned for the day.

Alongside the exhibition bouts (at 12.45pm and 1.45pm) youngsters will be able to have their photo taken alongside the wrestlers with all the Fanzone fun starting at 11am.

The pre-match event will also see outdoor games such a table football and table tennis, the GAME room, balloon modelling and face painting as well beer and a BBQ among a host of other attractions on offer.

With the club dedicating Saturday's encounter as a 'Fans of the Future' game, supporters are being urged to bring the next generation of their family to the clash with Under-18 tickets just £3 in all areas.

Huddersfield Town Under 18s will also be hosting Crystal Palace in the Professional Development League on the pitch over the canal with a 11am kick-off.

For more information on the PPG Canalside Fanzone ahead of the Burton Albion game, visit the official Huddersfield Town website or to book tickets for the game visit the online Huddersfield Town ticket portal .