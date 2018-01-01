Huddersfield Town suffered a 3-0 defeat to 2015-16 Premier League champions Leicester City in their opening match of 2018 today.

Town battled hard to go into the break level on New Year's Day, but were eventually undone by a Riyad Mahrez-inspired Foxes side in the second period.

The Algerian winger netted the Foxes' first, before picking out fellow countryman Islam Slimani who duly doubled the Foxes' lead.

Marc Albrighton rounded off the scoring for the hosts in what was a New Year to forget for David Wagner's men.

The Town head coach is set to face the media after the clash, with Claude Puel also answering questions from the press.

Here we will bring you live updates as both bosses host their post-match press conferences.