Huddersfield Town suffered a 3-0 defeat to 2015-16 Premier League champions Leicester City in their opening match of 2018 today.
Town battled hard to go into the break level on New Year's Day, but were eventually undone by a Riyad Mahrez-inspired Foxes side in the second period.
The Algerian winger netted the Foxes' first, before picking out fellow countryman Islam Slimani who duly doubled the Foxes' lead.
Marc Albrighton rounded off the scoring for the hosts in what was a New Year to forget for David Wagner's men.
The Town head coach is set to face the media after the clash, with Claude Puel also answering questions from the press.
Here we will bring you live updates as both bosses host their post-match press conferences.
Key Events
That's all
That’s everything from Puel and that brings the post-match press conference to an end.
Vardy
He felt something in the game against Liverpool.
It was just a precaution for him today.
Adrien Silva
He has done a lot of training sessions with us.
It was tough for him but he kept a fantastic, positive attitude.
Morgan
Wes has a hamstring injury after slipping in the first half.
More on Mahrez
I would like to keep our best player of course.
We will ask him what he wants to do.
How to make Mahrez happy
I speak French.
Gritty
It is a good win - a gritty win today.
Mahrez
Riyad is with us and I would like to keep all the outstanding players in my squad.
On Town
We played a team with a strong defensive unit and quality on the pitch.
It is tough to play against this team.
New Year
I would like to wish all of you and your families the best for the New Year.
Claude Puel
Here’s the Leicester boss...
That's all
That’s all from the boss today.
Next up is Claude Puel.
Performance
I think we performed well for 60 minutes, but the result is clear.
Away from home
The last two away games we performed and we drew against Southampton away and won against Watford.
We made too many easy mistakes and these small margins went against us today.
Williams challenge
I thought from distance that he has to accelerate and shoo ton goal.
I think he chose to decelerate to try and draw the foul.
Clear?
It was a clear game and a clear result, but for 60 minutes it wasn’t clear.
Second half
We started well but gave away this goal after a set play too easy.
First goal
Unfortunately we didn’t score the first one.
I think we had the best clear-cut chances in the first half through Danny Williams.
David Wagner
Here’s the boss...
Still waiting
No sign of either boss yet.
I imagine David Wagner’s press conference will be pretty short after that display.
Welcome
Hello everyone, we’re in place for the bosses’ post-match press conferences.
Stick with us for live updates from David Wagner and Claude Puel.