Huddersfield Town were comfortably beaten by West Ham United today, with the Terriers well below par.
Mark Noble netted the first for the Hammers after some sloppy play by Jonas Lossl and Joe Lolley, before the winger redeemed himself with a sweet strike just before half time.
Town were behind again 15 seconds after the restart however, with Austria international Marko Arnauovic firing home a left-footed volley.
Manuel Lanzini bagged a brace in the second period to confirm the damaging defeat on David Wagner's men, which sent the Irons above the West Yorkshire side in the Premier League table.
The Town head coach and West Ham boss David Moyes will reflect on the clash in their post-match press conference
Reaction
For sure it’s necessary to show a reaction after the performance today and the mistakes we have done.
Bouncing back
This is for sure one of the biggest qualities this group of players has had.
Relegation fears?
No.
For us I think we always this season have been 4, 5, 6 points above the relegation zone.
What has changed now?
Nothing.
Sometimes you are 11th, sometimes you are 15th, but points-wise we have always been in this area.
Gutted
No one is more gutted about the mistakes than the players.
Can happen
We know where we come from and we are totally humble, so performances like today are part of our reality.
This can happen - it’s nothing that we like, but this can happen.
Lolley mistake
This was a very easy situation for Joe to set the ball back.
In two-and-a-half years we have done this so he knows what to do.
Mistakes
This is not something we like, but it can always happen. My players are only humans.
Mistakes
These are mistakes you cannot do in the Premier League if you want to pick up points.
Below par
Disappointing, frustrating afternoon because of the moments leading to the goals.
Too many individuals were below par today.
David Wagner
Here comes the Town boss.
Next up is the Town boss.
Arnautovic
I think nearly every week he’s producing nearly the highest sprinting stats in the league.
Team
I know the boys up front will get the credit but I think everyone played well today.
Table
I think all the teams in this part of the division are desperate to take points.
For us to beat one of our rivals is a big thing.
I think the games at this level are nip and tuck and can go either way.
Strikers
I can only pick the players who will get me results.
The best two today were Marko and Manu.
Lanzini
I thought the two of them were terrific today.
Great finishes from Manu too.
Arnautovic
He’s a handful.
He’s been freed up playing on the wing and through the middle.
I think he’s grown in confidence.
200
I’m thrilled the players were able to get me my 200th win.
That was a pretty painful 90 minutes.
We’ll have both bosses’ thoughts on the clash here shortly.