Huddersfield Town were comfortably beaten by West Ham United today, with the Terriers well below par.

Mark Noble netted the first for the Hammers after some sloppy play by Jonas Lossl and Joe Lolley, before the winger redeemed himself with a sweet strike just before half time.

Town were behind again 15 seconds after the restart however, with Austria international Marko Arnauovic firing home a left-footed volley.

Manuel Lanzini bagged a brace in the second period to confirm the damaging defeat on David Wagner's men, which sent the Irons above the West Yorkshire side in the Premier League table.

The Town head coach and West Ham boss David Moyes will reflect on the clash in their post-match press conference - and you can find all the updates right here.