Huddersfield Town claimed a 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup to advance to the next stage of the competition.
After a dire first half, Rajiv Van La Parra opened up the scoring shortly after the break, having been brought on for the injured Collin Quaner.
Danny Williams made it two in as many minutes with a deflected long-range effort, before Derik Osede's back post header made it an uncomfortable final few minutes for the Premier League side.
Town's attention will now turn to the fourth round draw on Monday, before the visit of West Ham United in the Premier League next weekend.
Here we'll bring you live coverage from today's post-match press conference, with David Wagner and Phil Parkinson both set to give their thoughts on the clash.
Key Events
That's all, folks
That’s everything from the boss and that brings today’s press conference to an end.
Kongolo
His contribution was very good.
His offensive game - he made no missed asses.
He is now used to the physical side of English football because Wilbraham is one of the strongest guys in the Championship.
I could not ask any more of him today.
Changes
Today we made so many changes with players who had not so much training with the group.
Challenge
If you have to speak about the challenge you have to speak about the foul a couple of minutes before.
Sabiri
It was a foul on Sabiri and then he tried to reach the ball with a long leg.
Kongolo
He was only in training for a couple of days - I don’t know even if he knows everyone’s name.
Deserved
It was a totally deserved win.
I am very happy with the performance even if we came under pressure towards the end.
Even if we had no clear-cut chances in the first half, we controlled the game.
We looked very focused and concentrated.
I was satisfied that we looked so professional.
Here we go...
David Wagner has joined us in the press conference room.
That's all
Short and sweet from the Bolton boss.
Now we’re waiting for David Wagner.
Transfers
We’ve gone from having a healthy-looking group to being low on numbers.
We’ve got to build on that we’ve got to have a squad stronger than it currently is.
Sabiri tackle
The lad’s gone right over the top of the ball and Wheater is very lucky not to have a serious injury.
I’ll be going to the ref later to ask how he hasn’t seen it.
Opportunities
You all saw the players take their opportunities at times today.
Challenge
You need to see the tackle before Williams’ goal to believe it.
It’s a shocker. It’s a leg-breaking challenge.
Deserved
I thought in the first half we had the best chance with Aaron’s header.
I though we were in the game today apart from two minutes.
Here we go...
It’s Parkinson up first.