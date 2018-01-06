Huddersfield Town claimed a 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup to advance to the next stage of the competition.

After a dire first half, Rajiv Van La Parra opened up the scoring shortly after the break, having been brought on for the injured Collin Quaner.

Danny Williams made it two in as many minutes with a deflected long-range effort, before Derik Osede's back post header made it an uncomfortable final few minutes for the Premier League side.

Town's attention will now turn to the fourth round draw on Monday, before the visit of West Ham United in the Premier League next weekend.

