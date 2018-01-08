Huddersfield Town will discover their FA Cup fourth-round fate tonight, with the draw taking place after 7pm.
The Terriers squeezed past Bolton Wanderers in the third round, with goals from Rajiv Van La Parra and Danny Williams handing Town a 2-1 win at the Macron Stadium.
David Wagner put out a strong side in Greater Manchester, suggesting he is taking this year's competition seriously.
Last term, the Terriers were knocked out by Manchester City in the final 16 after taking Pep Guardiola's men to a replay at the Etihad Stadium.
And fans would love their team to go even further this season - as long as the Premier League campaign doesn't suffer as a result.
Dates
Town’s clash with the Blues will take place on the weekend of January 27-29.
Draw 16
Sheff Utd v Preston
Draw 15
Norwich or City v Newcastle
Draw 14
Newport v Tottenham
Draw 13
Hull v Forest
Draw 12
Bournemouth or Wigan v Shrewsbury or West Ham
Draw 11
Cardiff or Mansfield v Man City
Draw 10
Boro v Brighton or Palace
Draw 9
Southampton v Watford
Draw 8
Millwall v Rochdale
Draw 7
MK Dons v Coventry
Draw 6
Carlisle or Sheff Wed v Stevenage or Reading
Draw 5
Yeovil v Man United
Draw 4
Notts County v Wolves
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN VS BIRMINGHAM CITY
Good draw for Town.
Draw 2
Peterborough vs Fleetwood Town
Draw 1
Liverpool vs West Brom
Number 10
That’s the crucial ball to look out for tonight.
Here’s the full breakdown of the numbers:
- Sheffield United
- Watford
- Birmingham
- Liverpool
- Brighton or Crystal Palace
- Peterborough
- Bournemouth or Wigan
- Coventry
- Newport
- Huddersfield Town
- Yeovil
- Nottingham Forest
- Notts County
- MK Dons
- Manchester United
- West Brom
- Rochdale
- Tottenham
- Middlesbrough
- Fleetwood or Leicester
- Hull
- Cardiff or Mansfield
- Manchester City
- Shrewsbury or West Ham
- Wolves or Swansea
- Stevenage or Reading
- Newcastle
- Millwall
- Southampton
- Preston
- Norwich or Chelsea
- Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday
Bolton
Town beat Bolton in the previous round, with Rajiv Van La Parra and Danny Williams getting the crucial goals in a 2-1 victory at the Macron Stadium.
You can find our match report from that clash here, and see how we scored the players here.
