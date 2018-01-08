Video Loading

Huddersfield Town will discover their FA Cup fourth-round fate tonight, with the draw taking place after 7pm.

The Terriers squeezed past Bolton Wanderers in the third round, with goals from Rajiv Van La Parra and Danny Williams handing Town a 2-1 win at the Macron Stadium.

David Wagner put out a strong side in Greater Manchester, suggesting he is taking this year's competition seriously.

Last term, the Terriers were knocked out by Manchester City in the final 16 after taking Pep Guardiola's men to a replay at the Etihad Stadium.

And fans would love their team to go even further this season - as long as the Premier League campaign doesn't suffer as a result.

Stick with us here for all the updates as the FA Cup fourth-round draw gets under way.

Dates

Town’s clash with the Blues will take place on the weekend of January 27-29.

Draw 16

Sheff Utd v Preston

Draw 15

Norwich or City v Newcastle

Draw 14

Newport v Tottenham

Draw 13

Hull v Forest

Draw 12

Bournemouth or Wigan v Shrewsbury or West Ham

Draw 11

Cardiff or Mansfield v Man City

Draw 10

Boro v Brighton or Palace

Draw 9

Southampton v Watford

Draw 8

Millwall v Rochdale

Draw 7

MK Dons v Coventry

Draw 6

Carlisle or Sheff Wed v Stevenage or Reading

Draw 5

Yeovil v Man United

Draw 4

Notts County v Wolves

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN VS BIRMINGHAM CITY

Good draw for Town.

Draw 2

Peterborough vs Fleetwood Town

Draw 1

Liverpool vs West Brom

Here we go...

The BBC have handed over to BT Sport for the draw.

Jake Humphrey is joined by Dennis Wise and Rio Ferdinand for the all-important draw.

Forest

Some highlights from Nottingham Forest’s win over Arsenal now.

They do like drawing these thing out, don’t they?

Mark Robins

Oldham Athletic v Huddersfield Town pre-season friendly - Mark Robins.
The ex-Town Coventry boss is speaking to Mark Chapman now.

He, understandably, gets a very warm greeting from the Coventry fans in the background.

Highlights

With the BBC filming live from the Rico Arena, it’s time to watch the highlights of Cov’s victory over Stoke at the weekend.

Would you take that as an away day?

Here we go

That riveting look at Swansea train station is over and it’s now time for the draw.

Let’s hope we won’t be seeing that station again in late January - no one wants that trip again!

Number 10

That’s the crucial ball to look out for tonight.

Here’s the full breakdown of the numbers:

  1. Sheffield United
  2. Watford
  3. Birmingham
  4. Liverpool
  5. Brighton or Crystal Palace
  6. Peterborough
  7. Bournemouth or Wigan
  8. Coventry
  9. Newport
  10. Huddersfield Town
  11. Yeovil
  12. Nottingham Forest
  13. Notts County
  14. MK Dons
  15. Manchester United
  16. West Brom
  17. Rochdale
  18. Tottenham
  19. Middlesbrough
  20. Fleetwood or Leicester
  21. Hull
  22. Cardiff or Mansfield
  23. Manchester City
  24. Shrewsbury or West Ham
  25. Wolves or Swansea
  26. Stevenage or Reading
  27. Newcastle
  28. Millwall
  29. Southampton
  30. Preston
  31. Norwich or Chelsea
  32. Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday

The draw

Tonight’s draw is being televised live on BBC2.

They’re currently showing an episode of Great British Railway Journeys.

Didn’t think I’d be watching that tonight.

Bolton

Huddersfield Town celebrate scoring their second goal against Bolton
Town beat Bolton in the previous round, with Rajiv Van La Parra and Danny Williams getting the crucial goals in a 2-1 victory at the Macron Stadium.

You can find our match report from that clash here, and see how we scored the players here.

Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome to our FA Cup fourth round draw live blog.

Here we’ll bring you all the updates from the draw as Town find out who they’re up against in the next round of the World’s oldest cup competition.