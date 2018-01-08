Huddersfield Town will discover their FA Cup fourth-round fate tonight, with the draw taking place after 7pm.

The Terriers squeezed past Bolton Wanderers in the third round, with goals from Rajiv Van La Parra and Danny Williams handing Town a 2-1 win at the Macron Stadium.

David Wagner put out a strong side in Greater Manchester, suggesting he is taking this year's competition seriously.

Last term, the Terriers were knocked out by Manchester City in the final 16 after taking Pep Guardiola's men to a replay at the Etihad Stadium.

And fans would love their team to go even further this season - as long as the Premier League campaign doesn't suffer as a result.

Stick with us here for all the updates as the FA Cup fourth-round draw gets under way.