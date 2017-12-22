Boss David Wagner faced the media at PPG Canalside ahead of the trip to Southampton FC on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

The Terriers travel to the South Coast in high-spirits after an impressive 4-1 victory over Watford last time out and will be looking to record back-to-back away wins for the first time this season.

The German head coach also gave a fitness update on a number of players as well as his views on an out-of-sorts Saints side and how he plans to add to their woes at St Mary's Stadium.

See our recap of the main points from today's press conference courtesy of Tom Harle, with Mel Booth and Tegan Parish who were down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.