Boss David Wagner faced the media at PPG Canalside ahead of the trip to Southampton FC on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).
The Terriers travel to the South Coast in high-spirits after an impressive 4-1 victory over Watford last time out and will be looking to record back-to-back away wins for the first time this season.
The German head coach also gave a fitness update on a number of players as well as his views on an out-of-sorts Saints side and how he plans to add to their woes at St Mary's Stadium.
See our recap of the main points from today's press conference courtesy of Tom Harle, with Mel Booth and Tegan Parish who were down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.
- Elia Kachunga is out for the next 8-12 weeks due to a knee injury
- Hefele has had a slight setback during the week - Wagner said “he was training with the whole squad yesterday but he will not now train with us for the next three to four weeks”
- Wagner confirmed that Phil Billing and Jon-Gorenc Stankovic will be back in training by the middle of January, which he said would be a “massive help” and “like two new signings”
- On Southampton, Wagner says they have “top quality” individuals who are predicted to be top ten or top eight this season and he doesn’t know what’s gone wrong so far (although he underlined the team would be top-class opposition)
- The head coach added that playing four games in nine days over Christmas is “crazy”, but added that the squad have prepared well and will be training on Christmas Day
ICYMI: Southampton fanzine editor's thoughts ahead of tomorrow's clash
As the Terriers get set to face Southampton tomorrow buoyed by an impressive victory over Watford last weekend, here’s what Nick Illingsworth predicts from the match.
Nick edits Southampton fanzine The Ugly Inside. He’s also been giving us his thoughts on Town’s performance so far this season.
Draw predicted for tomorrow's game
Pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 1-1 draw for Town’s match against Southampton tomorrow.
He said: “I am not backing them to get three points this week.
“I do think they will get something at St Mary’s Stadium, though. Southampton have had just one win in nine and I think a point would be a decent return for Huddersfield.”
