Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of this Saturday's Premier League clash at home to Burnley (kick-off 3pm).

It's the last game of what has been an incredible 2017 for the club with the Terriers hoping to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Impressive results away from home at Watford and Southampton were followed with a hard-fought draw against Stoke City at the John Smith's Stadium on Boxing Day.

The German head coach is expected to give a fitness update on a number of players as well as have his take on high-flying Burnley.

The Clarets have been excellent this season and currently sit in 7th place having amassed 33 points and conceding only 17 goals all season.

