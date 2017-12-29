Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of this Saturday's Premier League clash at home to Burnley (kick-off 3pm).
It's the last game of what has been an incredible 2017 for the club with the Terriers hoping to extend their unbeaten run to four games.
Impressive results away from home at Watford and Southampton were followed with a hard-fought draw against Stoke City at the John Smith's Stadium on Boxing Day.
The German head coach is expected to give a fitness update on a number of players as well as have his take on high-flying Burnley.
The Clarets have been excellent this season and currently sit in 7th place having amassed 33 points and conceding only 17 goals all season.
Check out our Live Blog from today's press conference courtesy of Wayne Ankers, with Mel Booth and Blake Welton down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.
Press conference is over
That is all from David Wagner
More on Nakhi
DW on Nahki Wells
Aiming for continuity
Players not for sale
DW says none of his key players will be available for sale in January
No comparison between Town and Burnley
Fixture schedule
DW says the schedule is the same for everyone and that Town players are used to it from the Championship. But he said he will continue to rotate due to having “one of the smallest squads in the league”
DW on Collin Quaner
Home support
DW says the home crowd could be the difference
£75m for van Dijk
Wagner says van Dijk is a great player but £75m is something they do not have to think about at Town
Transfer targets??
Burnley on different level
Wagner says Burnley “have done brilliantly” this season but after playing the last three of four seasons in the Premier League they are on a different level to Town
Points on the board is deserved
Lowe only doubt
He said the only doubt is Chris Lowe as he said he has not set the team a points target
Underway with injury news
David Wagner has opened the press conference and confirms there are no new injury concerns
Depoitre hoping to start
The big Belgian is relishing the competition with Mounie but is hoping to start on Saturday
Town take on Burnley and Leicester
Town take on Burnley at home on Saturday and then head to Leicester on New Year’s Day
Not many made it to hear Wagner
Welcome
I’m Wayne Ankers and I will be bringing you all the latest from Canalside with Sports Editor Mel Booth and Blake Welton our people on the ground as David Wagner speaks to the awaiting press...