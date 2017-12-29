Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of this Saturday's Premier League clash at home to Burnley (kick-off 3pm).

It's the last game of what has been an incredible 2017 for the club with the Terriers hoping to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Impressive results away from home at Watford and Southampton were followed with a hard-fought draw against Stoke City at the John Smith's Stadium on Boxing Day.

The German head coach is expected to give a fitness update on a number of players as well as have his take on high-flying Burnley.

The Clarets have been excellent this season and currently sit in 7th place having amassed 33 points and conceding only 17 goals all season.

DW says none of his key players will be available for sale in January

DW says the schedule is the same for everyone and that Town players are used to it from the Championship. But he said he will continue to rotate due to having “one of the smallest squads in the league”

DW says the home crowd could be the difference

Wagner says van Dijk is a great player but £75m is something they do not have to think about at Town

Wagner says Burnley “have done brilliantly” this season but after playing the last three of four seasons in the Premier League they are on a different level to Town

Points on the board is deserved

Lowe only doubt

He said the only doubt is Chris Lowe as he said he has not set the team a points target

David Wagner has opened the press conference and confirms there are no new injury concerns

The big Belgian is relishing the competition with Mounie but is hoping to start on Saturday

Town take on Burnley at home on Saturday and then head to Leicester on New Year’s Day

