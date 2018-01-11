Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of this Saturday's Premier League clash at home to West Ham United (kick-off 3pm).

After securing safe passage to the FA Cup Fourth Round with victory at Bolton Wanderers last weekend, the German head coach will be looking to get back to winning ways in the league.

A defeat at Leicester City on New Year's Day curtailed an unbeaten run of four games over the Christmas and New Year period.

Once again the boss will be calling on Town fans to be their twelfth man as a resurgent Hammers side travel to the John Smith's Stadium.

Wagner is also expected to provide an update on the proposed transfer of Norwich City's Alex Pritchard to the club as well as the latest injury and team news.

Check out our Live Blog from today's press conference courtesy of Wayne Ankers, with Mel Booth and Blake Welton down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.