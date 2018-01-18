Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of this Saturday's Premier League clash away to Stoke City (kick-off 3pm).

With both sides struggling for form, the encounter could be seen as a 'six pointer', especially considering the Terriers also face Liverpool and Manchester United in the coming few weeks.

The Terriers will be hoping to record their first victory since the impressive 4-1 win away to Watford on December 16th while for the hosts, they have new manager Paul Lambert in the dugout to impress.

The German head coach is likely to give an injury update as well as speak about whether new signings Alex Pritchard and Terence Kongolo will be pushing for a starting place.

There are also likely to be questions about Town's resilience to come back from trailing positions as well as the possibility of further movements this transfer window.

Check out our Live Blog from today's press conference courtesy of Blake Welton, with Mel Booth and Rory Benson down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.