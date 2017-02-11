Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s development team are in Under 23 Premier League Cup action against Liverpool on Sunday.

And the Under 18s have a Saturday morning match at Bolton Wanderers.

Frankie Bunn’s 23s face the young Reds at Curzon Ashton (2.00), where Town are playing their home cup-ties.

With the top two making the round of 16, Bunn’s side are second in Group G, two points above West Bromwich Albion and three above Ipswich Town with two games to go.

Liverpool have a four-point advantage at the top of the section. They also lead the Under 23 Premier League.

Admission at the Tameside Stadium (OL7 9HG) is £4 adults, £2 concessions.

Leigh Bromby’s 18s, who kick-off at 11.00, are eyeing a third win in four Professional Development League matches.

After beating Hull City and Crewe Alexandra, they lost 2-0 at Barnsley last time out.