Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joked that he sees Tuesday's EFL Cup quarter-final match as a derby match given his close relationship with Town head coach David Wagner.

The pair have been close friends since their time as players at Mainz and as coaches at Borussia Dortmund, and Wagner was even best man at Klopp's wedding.

And after the Shankly Trophy friendly match at the John Smith's Stadium in preseason, Klopp admitted he was a converted Huddersfield Town fan , saying: "I am a supporter from now on of course because I like the stadium and he (Wagner) is my brother too."

And the German has confirmed the upcoming match means more to him because of his soft-spot for the Terriers.

In his pre-match interview, Klopp said: "The problem for Leeds is that they are close to Huddersfield, so for me it's half a derby!"

On a more serious note, the Liverpool boss added: "Leeds are in a really good moment. They are a football playing side and they will force us to work hard in this game. There is no alternative."

Klopp's side will take to the Anfield turf against Leeds at 7.45pm tomorrow but will be without the injured Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana, while Roberto Firmino is also a doubt.