By Molly Burke

Liverpool and Everton are among clubs monitoring promising Huddersfield Town keeper Ryan Schofield, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The England age-group stopper, who was part of the successful Toulon Tournament team last summer, making four appearances as England retained the trophy, is also said to be on the radar of Tottenham and Southampton.

Schofield, who joined Town at Under 9 level from Lepton Highlanders, is highly-rated by head coach David Wagner and regularly trains with the senior squad.

He signed his first professional contract with Town in December 2016, a month after being called into the England Under 18 training squad for an international tournament against Poland and France.

Schofield impressed with some brilliant saves as Town’s Under 21 Professional Development League 2 side won their play-off final against Sheffield United to take the national title.

He was a virtual ever-present in Town’s Under 18 side at that time and then broke into the Under 23s.