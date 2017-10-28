Three second-half goals saw Huddersfield Town fall to defeat against Premier League giants Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon.
In a game where much of the pre-match focus was on David Wagner's relationship with counterpart Jurgen Klopp, the Terriers head coach appeared to get the better of his friend in the opening 45 minutes.
Town frustrated their hosts in the opening exchanges, capped by Jonas Lossl's fine save to deny Mohamed Salah from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute.
However, a fortuitous Daniel Sturridge goal early in the second period opened the floodgates with Roberto Firmino's header doubling the lead before Georginio Wijnaldum adding a third.
Key Moment
Jonas Lossl’s save from Mohamed Salah’s penalty in the 42nd minute meant Town’s first-half game plan was executed to perfection.
Moan of the Match
However, once the opening goal was conceded Huddersfield Town never really looked like getting back into the encounter.
Talking Point
With West Bromwich Albion at the John Smith’s Stadium next weekend, how much will home form ultimately be crucial for Premier League survival?
Man of the Match
Mathias Zanka: The Danish defender built on his impressive display against Manchester United with another fine performance at Anfield despite the scoreline.
Tweet of the Match
Referee Watch
Kevin Friend (Leicestershire): Penalty decision may have been harsh but correct and the whistler officiated the encounter well.
Atmosphere
All the noise came from the travelling away support for the majority of the game while the home fans preferred to take pictures.
Verdict
In the end a disappointing afternoon but one in which Huddersfield Town were never expected to gain a result - that will not be the case against West Bromwich Albion next weekend though.