Huddersfield Town were comfortably beaten at Anfield today despite a brave defensive effort from David Wagner's side.

The teams went into the break level, but the Reds' quality shone through in the second half.

Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring for the hosts, while Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum were both on target to secure all three points for the Merseysiders.

Here's how the clash unfolded...

Run of the Ball

First half

15: First real chance of the match as Sturridge connects with a deep Milner cross, but his effort is into the ground and over the bar.

27: Salah with a clear sight of oal after good play down the right, but his shot is straight at Lossl who gathers.

32: Great ball by Henderson to find Milner in the box, but Lossl saves his effort.

41: Smith pulls down Firmino in the area and it’s a pen to Liverpool… but Lossl saves fom Salah!

Second half

50: 1-0 Liverpool. Sturridge latches on to a Smith header and slots past Lossl.

58: Goal-saving slide from Zanka to stop Sturridge having an open goal to shoot at.

59: Firmino scores from the resulting corner.

63: Sensational save from Lossl to deny Salah after the Egyptian spun his man on the edge of the box.

76: 3-0 to Liverpool. Wijnaldum this time.

88: Lossl saves a Solanke shot from outside the area.

90+1: Matip puts his unmarked header over the bar.

Line-Ups

Liverpool FC (4-2-3-1): Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Henderson, Milner; Wijnaldum, Salah (Solanke.81) , Firmino (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 66); Sturridge (Can, 74)

Subs Not Used: Karius, Klavan, Robertson, Grujic

Booked: None

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Smith (Hadergjonaj, 69), Schindler, Zanka, Lowe; Hogg, Williams (Mounie, 69); van La Parra (Kachunga, 34), Mooy, Ince; Depoitre

Subs Not Used: Green, Malone, Quaner, Cranie

Booked: Smith

Half time: Liverpool FC 0 Huddersfield Town 0

Attendance: 53,268 (2,936)

Next match: West Bromwich Albion at the John Smith’s Stadium, Premier League, Saturday November 4 (kick-off 3pm)