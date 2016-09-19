Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp 'loves' the Huddersfield Town story

  • Updated
  • By

The Reds manager was speaking ahead of his sides' English Football League Cup clash against Town's Championship rivals Derby County

WATCH: Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp on Huddersfield Town
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Huddersfield Town’s march to the top of the Championship has been given the seal of approval by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Anfield boss, of course, is best mates with Town head coach and fellow German David Wagner, whose side have won six of their opening eight games.

Klopp is preparing for Liverpool’s English Football League Cup third-round trip to Town’s Championship rivals Derby County while he also saw his side beat Town 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium in pre-season.

An old photo of Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner during their younger years, courtesy of Mario Melchiot.
An old photo of Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner during their younger years, courtesy of Mario Melchiot.

But Wagner got the better of Klopp as his side won 2-1 behind closed doors at Liverpool’s Melwood training base during the last international break.

“It’s a wonderful story at Huddersfield,” said Klopp in his pre-Derby press conference. “I watch a lot of Championship football. I’m interested in how Huddersfield are doing.

“We saw it in pre-season that they were in a good way. I love it and I celebrate with him.”

Wagner and Klopp have known each other for more than 25 years - as players, they were roommates at Mainz.

And between 2011-15, they worked together at Borussia Dortmund, where Klopp led the first team and Wagner the seconds.

Klopp, 49, became Liverpool boss in October and there was talk of Wagner, 44, joining him at Anfield before his appointment by Town in November.

More on Huddersfield Town 2 QPR 1

Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Did you make it into our fan gallery?
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Town give trial to former Liverpool player

Alex O'Hanlon in action for Liverpool Under 21s against Lloyd Isgrove of Southampton Under 21s back in October 2014.

The Under 23s are taking on Coventry City

Previous Articles

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: I am a Huddersfield Town fan

Reds boss liked what he saw at the John Smith's Stadium

Related Tags

People
David Wagner
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
Liverpool FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Warning for Huddersfield Town from Reading manager Jaap Stam
  2. David Wagner
    This is the most exciting team we've had in decades say Huddersfield Town fans
  3. Liverpool FC
    Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp 'loves' the Huddersfield Town story
  4. David Wagner
    What David Wagner and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said about Huddersfield Town
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Watch the amazing South Stand atmosphere as Huddersfield Town claim 2-1 win over QPR

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent