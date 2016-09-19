Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp 'loves' the Huddersfield Town story

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Huddersfield Town’s march to the top of the Championship has been given the seal of approval by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Anfield boss, of course, is best mates with Town head coach and fellow German David Wagner, whose side have won six of their opening eight games.

Klopp is preparing for Liverpool’s English Football League Cup third-round trip to Town’s Championship rivals Derby County while he also saw his side beat Town 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium in pre-season.

An old photo of Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner during their younger years, courtesy of Mario Melchiot.

But Wagner got the better of Klopp as his side won 2-1 behind closed doors at Liverpool’s Melwood training base during the last international break.

“It’s a wonderful story at Huddersfield,” said Klopp in his pre-Derby press conference. “I watch a lot of Championship football. I’m interested in how Huddersfield are doing.

“We saw it in pre-season that they were in a good way. I love it and I celebrate with him.”

Wagner and Klopp have known each other for more than 25 years - as players, they were roommates at Mainz.

And between 2011-15, they worked together at Borussia Dortmund, where Klopp led the first team and Wagner the seconds.

Klopp, 49, became Liverpool boss in October and there was talk of Wagner, 44, joining him at Anfield before his appointment by Town in November.