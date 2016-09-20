Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ready for League Cup clash – thanks to Huddersfield Town

The German head coach knows all about tonight's cup opponents Derby County due to watching 'a lot of Championship football'

WATCH: Jurgen Klopp on the Championship and not worrying about the League of the opposition
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will have his Reds side fully-briefed ahead of their EFL Cup clash at Derby County tonight.

Speaking ahead of the League Cup encounter against the Championship outfit, the head coach has put his in-depth knowledge down to his love of Huddersfield Town.

He said: “I watch a lot of Championship football because I want to know how Huddersfield Town are doing so I need to know about the other teams.

“So I know a lot about Derby – they are a big club, an ambitious club. They've not had the results up until now but it means nothing.”

WATCH: Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp on Huddersfield Town ahead of Derby County Cup Clash

WATCH: Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp on Huddersfield Town
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The Reds boss is good friends with Town head coach and fellow German David Wagner, having known and worked with each other for more than 25-years - as players at German club Mainz and then later as coaches at Borussia Dortmund, where Klopp led the first team and Wagner the reserves.

Klopp, 49, became Liverpool boss last October while Wagner, 44, joined Town a month later with the Anfield boss previously declaring himself as a fan of the West Yorkshire club.

And the friendship has also paved the way for two friendlies being played between the clubs – a pre-season encounter and a behind-closed-doors game during the international break.

Huddersfield Town latest

Latest from Town and the EFL 12 months is a long time in football Aaron is jetting off again Even Jurgen loves Town these days
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Former Huddersfield Town man eyes fresh start at QPR

Joel Lynch is hoping for a League Cup call

Previous Articles

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp 'loves' the Huddersfield Town story

Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner together during the Huddersfield Town v Liverpool pre-season friendly.

The Reds manager was speaking ahead of his sides' English Football League Cup clash against Town's Championship rivals Derby County

Related Tags

Events
Football League Cup
Teams
Liverpool FC
Huddersfield Town FC
People
David Wagner

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Revealed: How many points Huddersfield Town need to get promoted to the Premier League
  2. Liverpool FC
    Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp 'loves' the Huddersfield Town story
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Twelve months on and how do David Wagner's Huddersfield Town stack up against Chris Powell's?
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ready for League Cup clash – thanks to Huddersfield Town
  5. Football League Cup
    Huddersfield Town's opportunity to finalise plans for Reading

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent