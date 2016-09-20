Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will have his Reds side fully-briefed ahead of their EFL Cup clash at Derby County tonight.

Speaking ahead of the League Cup encounter against the Championship outfit, the head coach has put his in-depth knowledge down to his love of Huddersfield Town.

He said: “I watch a lot of Championship football because I want to know how Huddersfield Town are doing so I need to know about the other teams.

“So I know a lot about Derby – they are a big club, an ambitious club. They've not had the results up until now but it means nothing.”

WATCH: Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp on Huddersfield Town ahead of Derby County Cup Clash

The Reds boss is good friends with Town head coach and fellow German David Wagner, having known and worked with each other for more than 25-years - as players at German club Mainz and then later as coaches at Borussia Dortmund, where Klopp led the first team and Wagner the reserves.

Klopp, 49, became Liverpool boss last October while Wagner, 44, joined Town a month later with the Anfield boss previously declaring himself as a fan of the West Yorkshire club.

And the friendship has also paved the way for two friendlies being played between the clubs – a pre-season encounter and a behind-closed-doors game during the international break.