Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp is backing longstanding friend David Wagner 100% in Huddersfield Town's quest for SkyBet Championship Play-Off glory.

The pair have been best friends for more than 25 years since their time as players at Mainz and as coaches at Borussia Dortmund with Wagner even being Klopp's best man at his wedding.

And although Klopp will be preparing his side to face West Ham United at the London Stadium tomorrow afternoon (kick-off 2.15pm) while Town battle Sheffield Wednesday in the Play-Off First Leg at the John Smith's Stadium (kick-off Noon), the Reds boss has given his support to Town's head coach.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to the Hammers, Klopp said: “Do it my friend. My support is 100 per cent."

Earlier in the week, Wagner admitted the pair had spoken about the best approach for the two-legged knock-out encounter as Town enter the uncharted territory of competing for a place in the Barclay's Premier League for the first time in their history.

On the achievement, Klopp added: “I am really happy about this but it will be difficult. He (David Wagner) has to stay cool.

“It's been a long season already and obviously now (they have) these important games and they are really looking forward to it and really excited about the opportunity.

“I don't know the last time Huddersfield were in a situation like this. They did a brilliant job and it is fantastic.

“At the end you have to say the team who gets promoted deserve it and Huddersfield have the same chance as all the others and that is the best news you can get at Huddersfield."