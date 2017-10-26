Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool FC boss Jürgen Klopp has recalled the time Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner netted a hat trick against him in the 2.Bundesliga back in 1998.

Wagner was at F.C. Gütersloh at the time, having joined from Schalke in 1997, while Klopp was at Mainz 05 - where the pair had played together together earlier in their careers.

The Town man invited Klopp to his house ahead of the match, but any joy the Liverpool manager had in seeing his old friend was short lived, with the former forward getting the best of him a day later.

Klopp recounted the tale for Sky Sports' Hearts and Mainz - a programme looking over the friendship between the two German bosses.

“He made a move from Schalke to Gütersloh and we played against each other," said Klopp.

“Usually as a player I never left the hotel the night before a game, but we went to Gütersloh and he called me and said ‘do you want to see the house? We have family and it’s a long time since you’ve seen the girls’ and I said ‘yes, okay’.

“The next day we played exactly against each other - I was playing out at full back and he was the left winger and I couldn’t have a proper challenge against him!

"He softened myself the night before with nice food and all that stuff and he scored three times.

“It was not nice!”

Gütersloh went on to win the match 6-1, but were relegated to the Regionalliga at the end of the season.

