Huddersfield Town have received a huge injury boost with the news Liverpool’s star playmaker Philippe Coutinho has been ruled out of tomorrow's Premier League clash.

Coutinho has suffered a ‘slight abductor strain’ in training this week and will miss the Terriers’ visit to Anfield.

The Brazilian is also a doubt for the Red’s midweek Champions League date with Maribor and the subsequent trip to West Ham United.

It comes as a significant blow to Jurgen Klopp, who remains without long-term attacking absentees Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana.

Klopp has, however, been boosted by the return to training of Georginio Wijnaldum after a knee complaint.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could come into contention for a starting place as the Reds look to get back on track after their 4-1 defeat to Spurs at Wembley.

In comparison, David Wagner's side travel to Merseyside buoyed by the return of Collin Quaner from a month-long absence and Elias Kachunga's recovery from a back problem.