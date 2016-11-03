Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It will be a busy Saturday for Huddersfield Town with the club set to field three sides.

While David Wagner’s men host Birmingham City in the Championship, Frankie Bunn’s development side face Liverpool in an Under 23 Premier League Cup group game at Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park (1.00).

And Tony Carss’ Under 18s take on Hull City in the Professional Development League at PPG Canalside (11.00).

It’s the second of six home and away group games for the Under 23s - Town were beaten 1-0 by West Bromwich Albion in their first at Curzon Ashton, where Bunn’s team will play their home matches in this competition.

Ipswich Town complete the group, with the top two progressing to the round of 16.

Town’s remaining ties are:

Saturday, November 5 away vs Liverpool at Tranmere Rovers (1.00).

Monday, December 5 away vs Ipswich at Portman Road (7.00).

Tuesday, January 24 away vs West Brom at Kidderminster Harriers (7.00).

Sunday, February 12 home vs Liverpool at Curzon Ashton (2.00).

Sunday, February 26 home vs Ipswich at Curzon Ashton (2.00).

Town suffered a 3-1 home defeat by Crewe Alexandra in their latest Professional Development League game while the Under 18s won 2-1 at Crewe last time out.