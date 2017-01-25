Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Ward says he and Huddersfield Town’s German players know all about the importance of the FA Cup.

The on-loan Liverpool and Wales keeper, defenders Christopher Schindler, Michael Hefele and Chris Lowe and frontmen Elias Kachunga and Collin Quaner are all hoping for their first involvement when David Wagner’s side head to Rochdale in round four on Saturday.

None of those half dozen featured in the 4-0 third-round home win over another League One side, Port Vale.

Ward, Schindler and Hefele were unused substitutes, Lowe and Kachunga were rested while Quaner had yet to seal his £500,000 move from Union Berlin.

Centre-back Schindler reached the last 16 of the German Cup with 1860 Munich last season, only for Bochum to come and win 2-0.

Left-back Lowe and Kaiserslautern’s interest ended at the previous stage (round two in Germany), also at the hands of Bochum, who were 1-0 home winners.

Quaner was Union Berlin’s scorer in their 2-1 first-round defeat at Viktoria Koln while Kachunga was an unused substitute as Ingolstadt went down 2-1 at Unterhaching.

Meanwhile Hefele’s Dynamo Dresden didn’t make the proper stages of the German Cup last season.

But the centre-back did feature in 2014/15, when his club reached round three, only to lose 2-0 at home Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund (Wagner was B team boss at that time).

Ward’s sole national cup outing came during last season’s loan stint in Scotland, when Aberdeen went down 1-0 at Hearts in Round Four.

But the 23-year-old grew up with the FA Cup having come through the ranks at Wrexham before joining Liverpool in January 2012, the season they last reached the final.

“I was a bit surprised, but there was no FA Cup introduction needed,” said Ward.

“All the German lads already know about it, the size and history of it and the legendary moments it has produced.

“The FA Cup is a massive deal over here, they know what it is all about and what it means to be in it.”