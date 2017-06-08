Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool FC goalkeeper Danny Ward has not ruled out rejoining Huddersfield Town next season, but admitted he has no control over his future.

Ward, who saved Jordan Obita's penalty to set up Christopher Schindler's play-off-winning spot kick at Wembley, had an exceptional season with Town last term and revealed head coach David Wagner wants him to stay with the Terriers.

In a pre-match press conference whilst on international duty with Wales, Ward told Wales Online that the Town boss wants him back in West Yorkshire next season.

He said: "He has [told me he wants me back] and I’ve given him my thoughts as well. But at the end of the day, I’m not a Huddersfield Town player.

"I belong to Liverpool and no matter what I think or David thinks, Liverpool are my club and their needs must come first.

"Anything would be a loan deal.

"These are just my thoughts because I have a contract at Liverpool, it is a club that’s close to my heart and I ultimately want to go back there and have ambitions of trying to become the No.1."

He added: "Promotion has changed things for me.

"It is a chance to go and play in the Premier League at a club where you know the place, they know what you’re about.

"It is kind of out of my hands at the minute.

"As it stands, I am going back to Liverpool for pre-season, have a bit of competition with the other two boys.

"But this time of year you haven’t got a clue what is round the corner, so take each day as it comes.

"What will be will be come the summer."

Although Ward's immediate future is with Liverpool currently, he admitted that he does want to play in the Premier League next season to aid his own development.

"The next step - selfishly - for my development would be playing Premier League against the top level," said Ward.

"When you have a carrot like that, especially when you’ve not been playing at a club like Liverpool and coming away with Wales - where you are training with lads who are playing top level and you’ve not got the chance to do it at the top level - it does get frustrating.

"But you have to keep that hunger and keep going.

"It is something I definitely feel as though I need next season."