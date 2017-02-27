Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Under 23s will progress to the next round of the Premier League Cup if Liverpool’s youngsters beat West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday evening.

Frankie Bunn’s side went into Sunday afternoon’s clash with Ipswich Town knowing a win would send them through to the next round of the competition.

However, the youngsters could muster only a 1-1 draw with their Suffolk counterparts at PPG Canalside with Jack Boyle grabbing a late equaliser for the home side.

The point leaves the Under 23s in second place in Group G with seven points from six games, currently two points ahead of third-placed West Brom.

The top two in each of the eight groups go through to a one-off last-16 knockout stage, with a place in the quarter-finals beckoning should the Baggies not beat leaders Liverpool in the final game of the group on Tuesday February 28 (7pm kick-off).

Town Line-up vs Ipswich Town (4-2-3-1)

Ryan Schofield; Dylan Cogill, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Danny Kane, Jordan Williams; Regan Booty (c), Lewis O’Brien (Cedwyn Scott, 53’); Luca Colville, Jack Boyle, Denilson Carvalho (Isaac Marriot, 72’); Frank Mulhern.