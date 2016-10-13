Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Liverpool FC keeper Danny Ward back with Huddersfield Town to face Sheffield Wednesday

  • Updated
  • By

The young Wales stopper is also joined by Aaron Mooy and Jon Gorenc Stankovic who have both returned from international duty

Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward punches clear in the dying stages of the game against Ipswich Town.
Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward punches clear in the dying stages of the game against Ipswich Town.

Keeper Danny Ward is back at Huddersfield Town to prepare for Sunday’s crunch clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

So too are midfielder Aaron Mooy and centre-back Jon Gorenc Stankovic, who have been on international duty with Australia and Slovenia Under 21s.

Ward was forced to pull out of the Wales squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Georgia because of personal reasons.

But the on-loan Liverpool man is training with Town again and in line to maintain his ever-present record against the Owls.

Midfielder Mooy, on loan from Manchester City , has earned more praise for his Socceroos performances against Saudi Arabia and Japan.

The last time he returned from international duty he scored the winner in the derby against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Stankovic has made one start so far under head coach David Wagner, against Shrewsbury in the Capital One Cup.

His only appearance in the Championship was as a late substitute in the 2-1 home win against Rotherham.

Huddersfield Town latest

Season So Far - How Town Sit Top Town's Top 6 Full Time Celebrations Huddersfield Town Daily LIVE Blog How the New Boys' Old Clubs are doing
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

REVEALED: How Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward compares to other Championship keepers

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner congratulates Danny Ward for a fine performance.

The Examiner has been number crunching to find out the league's top performing goalkeepers so far this season

Related Tags

People
Aaron Mooy
Danny Ward
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town fans will have their work cut out against Sheffield Wednesday says Owls boss
  2. Aaron Mooy
    Melbourne boss's verdict on Huddersfield Town loanee Aaron Mooy from Manchester City
  3. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Steve Bruce already linked with January moves at Aston Villa
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Flying High: Huddersfield Town's Top 6 final whistle celebrations of the season so far
  5. Leroy Cudjoe
    Why being dumped by England could be blessing in disguise: Huddersfield Giants Leroy Cudjoe

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent