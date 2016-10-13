Liverpool FC keeper Danny Ward back with Huddersfield Town to face Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward punches clear in the dying stages of the game against Ipswich Town.

Keeper Danny Ward is back at Huddersfield Town to prepare for Sunday’s crunch clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

So too are midfielder Aaron Mooy and centre-back Jon Gorenc Stankovic, who have been on international duty with Australia and Slovenia Under 21s.

Ward was forced to pull out of the Wales squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Georgia because of personal reasons.

But the on-loan Liverpool man is training with Town again and in line to maintain his ever-present record against the Owls.

Midfielder Mooy, on loan from Manchester City , has earned more praise for his Socceroos performances against Saudi Arabia and Japan.

The last time he returned from international duty he scored the winner in the derby against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Stankovic has made one start so far under head coach David Wagner, against Shrewsbury in the Capital One Cup.

His only appearance in the Championship was as a late substitute in the 2-1 home win against Rotherham.