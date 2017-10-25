Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ex-Liverpool FC defender turned pundit Mark Lawrenson believes his former side will have to be at their best to beat Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The Terriers head to Anfield on the back of a famous win over Manchester United, while the Reds enter the match following a dismal defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley last time out.

And Lawrenson is anticipating a confident Town to take to the field on Merseyside on Saturday.

The BBC pundit told Liverpool's club website: “I saw them [Huddersfield] at the weekend against Manchester United and they pressed them and I think they’ll do the same at Anfield.

“They took their chances and then hung on and I think because it’s [David] Wagner versus [Jurgen] Klopp, his players will know that he’ll want to get a really good result because it’s his mate, because it’s Anfield and it’s on the back of [the win over] Manchester United.

“I think they’ll be a little bit like Burnley. Maybe not quite as physical, maybe not quite as strong, but they’ll approach the game like that. It’ll be interesting and we will have to be at our best to beat Huddersfield, there’s no doubt about it.”

Lawrenson went on to predict a response from Klopp's men after their poor performance in the capital, with the ex-Republic of Ireland centre back confident that the Reds' manager could give his players a much-needed morale boost ahead of the clash.

“I think the first thing is that he’s probably going to have to lift them," he said.

"We saw in the press conference after Tottenham that it’s back to the old chestnut of defending, so he’ll have been working on that.

“But he’s going to have to lift his players. I would imagine he said his harsh words at the weekend and it’s probably for him a case of building the players back up.

“The important thing is that everybody’s in it together. The lads who made individual mistakes, collective mistakes, whatever, everybody is in it together and that’s the way it’s got to be.”