Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Harold Macmillan was Prime Minister, Bobby Darin's Mack the Knife was number one in the charts and a 19-year-old Denis Law was starting to make a name for himself at Huddersfield Town.

That's how far you have to go back for Town's last competitive win over Liverpool on November 28, 1959.

Les Massie netted the only goal of the match at Leeds Road to clinch the two points for the Terriers, but that Second Division match held more significance for both clubs.

It was the last time Bill Shankly managed Town before leaving for Liverpool three days later.

Both sides were in with a shot at promotion when the Scot left Town, but Shankly saw more potential and ambition in Liverpool and opted to leave West Yorkshire for Merseyside.

In his autobiography 'Bill Shankly: My Story', he recalled the moment he was approached by the Reds' chairman Tom Williams.

“One day in 1959, when Huddersfield were playing Cardiff City, Tom (TV) Williams, who was the chairman of Liverpool, and Harry Latham, a director, came down the slope at Leeds Road to see me," wrote the manager.

“Mr Williams said, ‘How would you like to manage the best club in the country?’

‘Why, is Matt Busby packing up?’ I asked.

“At the time Liverpool were scratching around the top of the Second Division and there was obviously more potential and ambition there than there was at Huddersfield.”

Strangely, Town announced Shankly's decision to resign to fans in a reserve team programme, despite rumours of his departure circling ahead of the Liverpool clash.

Shankly went on to win promotion with the Reds in 1962, before claiming three First Division titles, two FA Cups and the UEFA Cup in 12 years at the helm.

The boss retired in 1974 and died seven years later, with his ashes scattered at the Kop end of the Anfield pitch.

Town's future was not as rosy, with a two-year stint in the top flight followed by 45 years in the lower league wilderness.

But last season's remarkable promotion to the Premier League - which kicked off after the inaugural Shankly Trophy at the John Smith's Stadium - now pits the two sides against each other once again.

And, almost poetically, the clubs are once again intertwined by their managers.

Much has been made of Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner's friendship - with the Town boss best man at Klopp's wedding - but what also links the bosses is their style of football.

The high-tempo, pass-and-move style of both managers harks back to the Shankly era at Liverpool, where the Scot implemented a fluid footballing philosophy and demanded a tireless work rate from his squad.

The history between the two sides provides a perfect backdrop to the weekend clash, with the relationship between the current managers adding another dimension to an already mouthwatering clash.