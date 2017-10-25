Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Merseyside this weekend to take on Liverpool in one of the most hotly anticipated clashes of the Terriers' season.

David Wagner comes up against good friend Jurgen Klopp in the match, with both managers' sides occupying spaces in mid-table in the Premier League.

Town go into the match on the back of a superb victory over Reds' rivals Manchester United, while the Merseysiders were comfortably beaten by Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley last time out.

Liverpool's shaky defence was exposed by Spurs last weekend, while Town's held up superbly against the free-scoring Romelu Lukaku and the rest of the Red Devils' multi-million pound squad.

But would you stick or twist after last week's performance against Jose Mourinho's men?

Have your say with our team selector below.