Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Daniel Rushworth

Huddersfield Town will be looking to build on their memorable home win against Manchester United last week when they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday.

The Reds go into the game on the back of a poor performance away to Tottenham Hotspur and David Wagner's men will be hoping they can heap more misery on his friend Jurgen Klopp's side.

For the Terriers making the trip to Merseyside this weekend here's our handy away day guide.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

What's the stadium address?

Anfield Rd, Liverpool, L4 OTH.

How many away fans are going?

Town have sold all of their allocated tickets, with 2,936 Terriers set to make the trip to Liverpool.

What's the nearest train station to Anfield?

The main train station in Liverpool is Lime Street - two miles away from Anfield. A dedicated matchday team will be based in the station to help direct Town fans to the most convenient onward journey to the ground.

What's parking like for away fans?

Liverpool FC encourage people to avoid the stress of finding a car parking space by using public transport. Fans will only be allowed to park near the stadium if they have a pre-booked car park pass.

For more information call 01512 642 500.

Where should away fans drink?

The Arkles is the best known pub for away fans prior to kick off, but does not tend to let in away supporters after the match.

A little bit further away are Flat Iron and Cabbage Hall, with both pubs about a five-minute walk from the away end.

How much does a pie, a pint and a programme cost?

A pie will cost £3.50, a pint costs £4 and a matchday programme costs £3.50 at Anfield.

What happened the last time the Terriers played Liverpool at Anfield?

A Liverpool side containing the likes of Kevin Keegan and Tommy Smith helped their side win 2-0 back in 1971.

The goals that afternoon were scored by Smith and Alun Evans.

Liverpool went onto finish the league in third, while the Terriers were relegated to the old Second Division.