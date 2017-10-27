Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson insists his former side were never Premier League title contenders this season ahead of the game against Huddersfield Town .

And despite an indifferent start to the season in which the Reds lost heavily to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, the ex-player turned pundit believes Jurgen Klopp ’s job is safe.

Speaking ahead of the showdown with David Wagner ’s Terriers, Mark Lawrenson said: “ He’s (Jurgen Klopp) not got any pressure from the owners – the only pressure he has got is from the media.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“The achievement last year was to get Liverpool into the Champions League which he did and they are sitting quite pretty in that after the 7-0 win over Maribor.

“They can’t win the league – but they never could, so if they finish fourth again it is a good achievement.

“The funny thing is you can’t compare Liverpool with Manchester United , Manchester City or Chelsea because they’ve all got fabulous wealth.

“The situation is not going to change - my guessing is they will get two or three players in January and still have a chance to get in the Champions League.”

The Reds are heavily tipped to get their season back on track with a win over visiting Huddersfield Town today but Lawrenson is not taking anything for granted.

“The thing for Huddersfield going there is how they approach the game – if they go there and attack then they will get chances, but the problem is they leave themselves open at the back,” Lawrenson added.