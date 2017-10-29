The video will start in 8 Cancel

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp said the Reds' second goal against Huddersfield Town "felt like Christmas" yesterday.

The Merseyside club had been frustrated by the Terriers for 50 minutes before Daniel Sturridge broke the deadlock and put the Reds ahead at Anfield, but the second strike took the game out of reach for the Terriers.

Roberto Firmino netted the second, heading in a corner from close range.

And the Liverpool boss was relieved when his side breached the resolute Town defence for a second time following a set-piece.

He said: "The first goal (against Huddersfield) we forced the situation. The second one after a set-piece felt like Christmas. We had a lot of good set-pieces today.

"The third one was nice play. Big relief. The pressure was there. I could hear it. People didn't like the first half too much.

"It was not too difficult to fix at half time. We had more players between the decisive lines and it was more difficult for Huddersfield to defend.

"Three goals, three points, clean sheet."