Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everyone will have seen Liverpool surprisingly knocked out of the EFL Cup by Southampton in the semi-finals.

The fascinating thing for me wasn’t so much the upset, but just to scrutinise Liverpool’s fixture list.

The game on Saturday lunchtime against Wolves in the FA Cup will be Liverpool’s 10th game since the 27th of December.

That’s quite incredible.

Compare that with September, when they played four games in the whole of the month and won all four.

And then compare the record with October, when the Anfield side played five games in the month and won four of them.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Former Town player Dale Tempest on Championship promotion race Share this video Watch Next

You may, by now, be thinking what on earth am I telling you this for and what relevance does it have to Huddersfield Town?

Well, the teams who play with high intensity often find that without the required rest, they lose that all-important edge.

We saw it with Town for a few games just before Christmas, but David Wagner was able to get that sharpness back despite quite a tough run of matches.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City are the three sides in the Premier League who, particularly, play that all-energy type of game.

Town fans will be delighted to know their team are being mentioned in the same breath as that trio, but the reality is they all play the same sort of way – as do Town – which is a mirror image, really, of what Jurgen Klopp is doing at Liverpool.

I’m sure all managers know how much fatigue is an issue and not just physical, but mental as well.

It’s not about the fact you need squad rotation or a player might not play all of the games, but it’s about the complete preparation for each week and how it changes.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Dale Tempest on the club's current Championship success Share this video Watch Next

I remember my one year in Belgium.

We literally had one competition, just one game a week and only 16 teams in the table.

The single focus of having one day of the week to peak for 90 minutes was a massive benefit.

By the time Saturday or Sunday arrived, I can’t tell you how excited you were as a player to actually get the game started and to put all the week’s preparation into action.

After each match, you were straight back in again the following day for a full tactical analysis, sauna, massage and jacuzzi – which was compulsory for every player.

Then you would start preparations for the next match with six or seven days to work.

We love watching the all-action football style, but then look at the team who currently top the Premier League and are eight points clear.

Chelsea, when they defeated Hull City last Sunday at Stamford Bridge, had 40% possession in the second half.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Dale Tempest on the club's current Championship success Share this video Watch Next

They were quite content to sit in a defensive formation, with only Diego Costa not tracking back, and allow the opposition the ball – confident in the knowledge they were never going to get broken down.

That conserving of energy, that ability to relax in games when not in possession, is something I would have to say Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City still struggle with.

In comparison with Chelsea, it is certainly true, and it’s probably why Antonio Conte’s side are going to go on and take the title.

On the same theme, it would be great for Town to have a Cup run because the fans love it so much.

But if you travel to Spotland and you see Wagner has put out most of the reserves against Rochdale, please understand what he is trying to do.

The priority this season is to cement a place in the play-offs and to push the likes of Brighton and Newcastle as far as they possibly can.